Met police investigating death threats issued to Sadiq Khan

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LONDON: Metropolitan Police stated on Wednesday that it was investigating death threats issued to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

London mayor Sadiq Khan had claimed a day earlier that he had received death threats on Twitter. Khan, a British-Pakistani Muslim, had revealed that the tweets had targeted his race and religion.

During his talk atÂ South by Southwest technology conference in Texas, Sadiq Khan had read out six threatening tweets he had received.

He urged social media companies to crack down on those who spread hate and promote cyber bullying.
