Met police investigating death threats issued to Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan had claimed a day earlier that he had received death threats on Twitter. Khan, a British-Pakistani Muslim, had revealed that the tweets had targeted his race and religion.During his talk atÂ South by Southwest technology conference in Texas, Sadiq Khan had read out six threatening tweets he had received.He urged social media companies to crack down on those who spread hate and promote cyber bullying.

Story first published: 14th March 2018