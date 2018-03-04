Man fatally shoots himself in front of White House

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: A man fatally shot himself on the crowded pedestrian avenue directly in front of the White House on Saturday, officials said, reported AFP.

“Adult male has been declared deceased,” the Washington, DC Police Department said on Twitter.

The Secret Service said a white male approached the fence north of the White House at about 11:46 am (1646 GMT), “removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House.”

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Secret Service said in a statement.

While as many as 100 people — mostly tourists — were on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House at the time, no one else was reported hurt, the Secret Service said.

Police and medical personnel quickly swarmed the area, and the White House was placed on lockdown.

The area north of the White House was cleared and cordoned off. Police also draped yellow crime-scene tape along a full block of nearby K Street, where authorities were searching a parked car.

At the time, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The president was set to return to Washington later Saturday to attend the annual Gridiron Club media dinner.

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The president has been briefed.”

Local police will lead an investigation of the shooting, with support from the Secret Service and other agencies, the Secret Service said.

Reporters in the White House briefing room first tweeted about the shooting, saying they had been told to shelter in place.

Disturbances outside the White House are not rare. On February 23, a woman was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a security barrier near the presidential residence.

And there have been repeated attempts to jump over fences around the building.


Email This Post

Story first published: 4th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In blow to Trump, top aide Hope Hicks to leave White House

March 1, 2018 10:10 am

Vehicle crashes into barrier near White House

February 24, 2018 2:13 pm

Trump backs improved background checks on gun buys: WHouse

February 19, 2018 11:55 pm

Cyberattacks are costly, things could get worse: US report

February 17, 2018 10:09 am

White House says Trump ‘shocked’ by allegations against aides

February 12, 2018 5:02 am

Trump calls up Modi to discuss regional issues

February 9, 2018 9:50 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.