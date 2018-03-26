Kremlin reiterates has ‘nothing to do’ with Skripal case

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The Kremlin on Monday insisted that Moscow is innocent in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal after the US, Canada and several EU countries expelled Russian diplomats over the case. Â 

“We very much regret these decisions. The reason that is being given for them is the so-called Skripal case. We have already said and we repeat this again:Â RussiaÂ did not and does not have anything to do with this case,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS. -AFP


