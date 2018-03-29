Islam is simple, people are trying to hijack it: Saudi crown prince

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Mohammed bin Salman, the powerful Saudi crown prince has said that the investments in mosques and madrassas overseas were rooted in the Cold War, when allies asked his country to use its resources to prevent inroads in Muslims countries by the Soviet Union.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the Saudi crown prince discussed his reform efforts at home including giving women the right to drive and have more rights outside the home.

Salman said he had to work hard to convince the religious leaders that such restrictions are not part of Islamic doctrine.

“I believe Islam is sensible, Islam is simple, and people are trying to hijack it,” he said. Lengthy discussions with clerics, he said, have been positive and are “why we have more allies in the religious establishment, day by day.”

The Saudi crown prince said the Middle East could be the next Europe if a serious of problems can be resolved.

On the Yemen war, Salman said Saudi Arabia had not passed up “any opportunity” to improve the humanitarian situation.

“There are not good options and bad options. The options are between bad and worse,” he said of the Yemen conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels who overthrew the Saudi-recognized government.


