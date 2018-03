Vienna: The failure of the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers to restrict Tehran’s nuclear programme would be a “great loss”, the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog said Monday.

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Yukiya Amano said Iran was “implementing its nuclear-related commitments” under the deal.

US President Donald Trump has been a harsh critic of what he calls the agreement’s “disastrous flaws”. – AFP

Story first published: 5th March 2018