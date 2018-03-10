Human right organizations concerned over new US drone policy



WASHINGTON: A group of human rights organizations expressing concern over US President Donald Trump’s reported new drone policy has said it will increase the risk of civilian casualties.

The group including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union, said the reported policy changes lack transparency in the decision-making process.

In a joint statement the group said that the new drone policy combined with the dramatic increase in lethal operations in Yemen, Nigeria and Somalia will cause more unlawful killings and civilian casualties.

Earlier, UK-based rights group Amnesty International had said in 2013 that the US could be guilty of war crimes by carrying out extrajudicial killings with its drones.

Story first published: 10th March 2018