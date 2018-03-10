Human right organizations concerned over new US drone policy

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
WASHINGTON: A group of human rights organizations expressing concern over US President Donald Trump’s reported new drone policy has said it will increase the risk of civilian casualties.

The group including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union, said the reported policy changes lack transparency in the decision-making process.

In a joint statement the group said that the new drone policy combined with the dramatic increase in lethal operations in Yemen, Nigeria and Somalia will cause more unlawful killings and civilian casualties.

Earlier, UK-based rights group Amnesty International had said in 2013 that the US could be guilty of war crimes by carrying out extrajudicial killings with its drones.


Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

