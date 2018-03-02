Damascus must be ‘held accountable’ for E.Ghouta attacks: Merkel, Trump

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Berlin: US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call agreed that the Syrian regime must be held accountable for the Eastern Ghouta violence, Berlin said Friday.

Both also “urge Russia to end its involvement in the bombing of Eastern Ghouta and to persuade the Assad regime to stop its offensive operations against civilian areas”, a chancellery statement said.

President Bashar al-Assad’s regime “must be held accountable” for the attacks on Eastern Ghouta and the humanitarian crisis in the rebel-held enclave, they agreed in the conversation Thursday.

“This applies both to the Assad regime’s deployment of chemical weapons and for its attacks against civilians and the blockade of humanitarian support.”

“Both agreed that the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian allies are urged to promptly and fully implement” a UN Security Council resolution that calls “for a prompt ceasefire in Syria”, said the statement. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Trump says ‘trade wars are good and easy to win’

March 2, 2018 6:16 pm

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue unveiled ahead of Oscars

March 2, 2018 9:01 am

Putin, before vote, unveils ‘invincible’ nuclear weapons to counter West

March 2, 2018 8:55 am

US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

March 2, 2018 5:48 am

Eight Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, 13 wounded: army

March 2, 2018 3:37 am

Snapchat challenging Facebook among US youth

March 1, 2018 8:56 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 02 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 02 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.