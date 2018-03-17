Ashraf Ghani invites PM Abbasi to initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue

KABUL: Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on Saturday extended an official invitation to Pakistanâ€™s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit Afghanistan.

The Afghan president hosted a Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua at Dilkusha palace to discuss Kabul peace process.

In a tweet, Mr. Ghani said the invitation to Pakistani PM is part of â€˜state-to-state comprehensive dialogueâ€™ initiative.

Today, I received Pakistani NSA at Dilkusha palace. As a follow up to #Kabul process, I have extended an official invitation to Pakistani Prime Minister to visit #Afghanistan. This is to initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue. pic.twitter.com/3LuN3tJFq3 â€” Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) March 17, 2018

According to Afghan Tolo news, NSA Janajua and Ghani dscussed Afghan peace process and other matters relating to bilateral relations.

“The Pakistan delegation will also meet Afghan NSA Hanif Atmar and CEO Abdullah,” the news channel reported.

Pakistan and Afghan authorities are expected to chalk out a strategy to improve bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

