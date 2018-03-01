Aid convoy blocked in Syria despite UN ceasefire order: official

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

UNITED NATIONS: About 40 trucks are loaded and ready to ferry relief supplies to Syria’s bomb-and-siege shattered Eastern Ghouta, but there has been no let up in fighting despite a UN ceasefire resolution, a top UN official said Wednesday.

Mark Lowcock, the UN under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said there has been no change in the situation around the rebel-held enclave in the Damascus suburbs despite a ceasefire resolution Saturday.

“When will your resolution be implemented?” he asked, staring fixedly at members of the UN Security Council, who listened in complete silence.

Lowcock said trucks loaded with supplies have been poised to go to 10 besieged areas including Douma, the main town in the enclave, since Saturday.

But he said there has been no access for humanitarian convoys, nor authorization by the regime to go into the besieged areas, nor medical evacuations since the Security Council resolution was passed, he said.

On the contrary, the bombings have continued, and deaths and wounded have mounted, he said, speaking at a monthly Security Council meeting devoted to the Syrian conflict.

The US representative Kelley Currie accused the Syrian regime of violating the ceasefire, while Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the rebels.

Carl Skau, the deputy Swedish ambassador to the United Nations, demanded “immediate access” for the humanitarian aid. “There is no time to lose,” he said.

Before the meeting began, French ambassador Francois Delattre recalled that the rebels in Ghouta had said Tuesday they were ready to observe a ceasefire, but the Syrian regime has given no sign it is ready to do the same.

“It is the collective credibility of the Security Council and the responsibility of each of its members that today is heavily at stake in the Syrian drama,” he said.

Jeffrey Feltman, UN under secretary-general for political affairs, expressed frustration over the council’s inaction.

“What we need is implementation of (resolution) 2401 and that is not happening,” he said.

After a night of intense fightng on the periphery of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian aviation early Wednesday bombed several localities in the rebel enclave, where an estimated 600 civilians have died since February 18, about a quarter of them children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US general sees ‘positive indicators’ in Pakistan

February 28, 2018 3:20 am

Fighting continues in Syria despite truce

February 27, 2018 8:51 pm

Russia calls daily truce in battered Syria enclave

February 27, 2018 2:48 am

Russia vetoes UN draft resolution pressuring Iran over Yemen

February 27, 2018 2:40 am

Saudi king sacks chief of staff in major military shake-up

February 27, 2018 2:01 am

Turkey sends special forces into Syria’s Afrin for ‘new fight’

February 26, 2018 5:56 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.