Afghanistan should do more to eliminate TTP sanctuaries: FO





Pakistan has highlighted the presence of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan and it is a matter of satisfaction that the US is addressing the issue. However, more needs to be done, said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal

He was speaking at his weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, reported Radio Pakistan. He said there is no organised presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan. According to him, Pakistan has been carrying out intelligence-based operations to eliminate the remaining terrorist elements.

“Pakistan has also asked the US government to share intelligence for definite action against terrorists on our soil,” he said.

Responding to a question about Indian complaints that their diplomatic staff is being harassed by Pakistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan is a responsible member of the international community. “We make all possible efforts to ensure safety and security of the diplomats,” he said. “India has not shared any evidence about its complaints with Pakistan.”

Dr Faisal said he was, however, concerned about the treatment being meted out to Pakistani diplomatic staff and their family members in New Delhi. “We have lodged protests with India over these unfortunate incidents,” he said.

Pakistani High Commissioner to India was in Islamabad and is returning to New Delhi today after discussing some important matters, including those relating to the harassment of diplomatic staff in India, said the FO spokesperson.

Talking about the continued Indian ceasefire violations on the LoC and the Working Boundary, the spokesperson said the Indian posture poses threat to regional peace and security. He pointed out that India is deliberately increasing tension in order to divert attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He added that India has disregarded the Indus Water Treaty and Pakistan has taken up the matter with the World Bank.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India for resolution of all outstanding disputes.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018