Washington still hopes for talks with Taliban: State Department

February 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

WASHINGTON: Washington still hopes to “bring the Taliban to the negotiating table” in Afghanistan, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, even though President Donald Trump had ruled out such talks any time soon.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, returning from a trip to Kabul, told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that all Afghan leaders “reiterated their support for our strategy,” and pledged to create “the conditions that will bring the Taliban to the negotiation table.”

“We hope the Pakistanis will also help to convince the Taliban to enter a peace process,” he said.

Trump had left the door open to negotiations when he presented his Afghanistan strategy in August.

But following January’s Kabul attack that left more than 100 people dead he rejected the notion of peace talks with the militant group.

“We don’t want to talk with the Taliban,” Trump said. “They are killing people left and right, innocent people.”

He added: “There may be a time but it’s going to be a long time.”

Pressed by Democratic senators on this apparent contradiction, Sullivan appeared to draw a distinction between moderate and extreme factions of the group.

“What President Trump was expressing was a reaction to the horrible terrorist activities last month in Kabul,” he said. “Significant elements of the Taliban are not prepared to negotiate and it may take a long time before they are willing to negotiate.”

But some factions do have a place at the table, Sullivan said, adding that Afghan leaders agree. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 7th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

World’s biggest rocket soars toward Mars after perfect launch

February 7, 2018 5:40 am

‘Game of Thrones’ creators to make new ‘Star Wars’ films

February 7, 2018 4:26 am

Rally in New York’s Times Square demands Kashmir’s freedom from India

February 6, 2018 10:30 am

Maldives declares state of emergency as Yameen tightens grip on power

February 6, 2018 9:42 am

Trump defiant as deadlines loom on budget, immigration

February 6, 2018 6:23 am

Iran could be winner, US a loser from UAE-Qatar tensions

February 5, 2018 5:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: farahjamil

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: areeshababar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.