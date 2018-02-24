Vehicle crashes into barrier near White House

February 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service on Friday reported a vehicle rammed into a security barrier near the White House, and the driver has been apprehended.

“An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.”

The White House was placed on lockdown and armed uniformed agents could be seen running to positions.

President Donald Trump was in the building at the time, having hosted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” the statement added. â€“ AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Italian fashion brand donates $500,000 to US student gun reform march

February 24, 2018 2:33 pm

Trump announces ‘heaviest ever’ sanctions on North Korea

February 24, 2018 2:23 pm

Trump backs improved background checks on gun buys: WHouse

February 19, 2018 11:55 pm

Trump says Russia succeeding in sowing US discord

February 19, 2018 6:58 am

Six labourers die in Kohat

February 18, 2018 6:06 pm

Cyberattacks are costly, things could get worse: US report

February 17, 2018 10:09 am

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.