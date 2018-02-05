US mulling sanctions on Venezuela oil: Tillerson

February 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Buenos Aires: The United States said Sunday it has not ruled out sanctions on Venezuelan oil as it turns the screw on President Nicolas Maduro, but is wary of hurting the country’s people.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Argentina as he tours Latin American to bolster a common front against Venezuela’s bid to hold a presidential election it deems illegitimate.

He has received support from other governments in the Americas, including on Sunday from his Argentinian counterpart Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, but some are cautious about sanctions.

At a joint news conference, Tillerson confirmed the ultimate option of sanctioning Venezuela’s key oil sector is under consideration, but that Washington shares its allies’ concerns.

Venezuela’s political crisis has brought it near to economic collapse, which South American capitals fear could trigger a humanitarian crisis that might destabilize the region.

And Tillerson did not push back against the suggestion that it might also hurt US companies that have built refineries in the southern United States geared to accept Venezuelan crude.

“Obviously sanctioning oil or prohibiting the oil to be sold in the United States … is something we continue to consider,” Tillerson said, while acknowledging Faurie’s concerns.

“As the foreign minister indicated, our disagreements are with the Venezuelan regime not with the people, the Venezuelan people are suffering mightily in the current circumstances.”

Tillerson said oil sanctions could be deployed it is decided that this would bring the crisis to a more rapid end “because not doing anything to bring this to an end is also asking the Venezuelan people to suffer for a much longer time.

But he added that Washington was also looking at how to “mitigate the impact on US business interests.” APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 5th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

No. 3 U.S. diplomat quits in latest departure under Trump

February 2, 2018 12:57 pm

Pakistani military says US not contemplating unilateral action

February 2, 2018 10:47 am

CIA Director Pompeo defends meetings with Russian spy chiefs

February 2, 2018 10:06 am

Pakistan ‘absolutely critical’ to Afghanistan solution: CENTCOM chief

February 2, 2018 9:22 am

Mexico studies request for US air marshals on cross-border flights

January 31, 2018 4:07 am

CIA director expects Russia will try to target U.S. mid-term elections

January 30, 2018 6:26 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 04 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 04 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.