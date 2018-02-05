Russia orders warplanes in Syria to fly higher after jet shot down – Izvestia

February 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

MOSCOW: Russia has ordered its warplanes in Syria to fly higher to avoid being shot down by shoulder launched anti-aircraft missiles after one of its jets was shot out of the sky on Saturday, the Izvestia daily reported on Monday.

The reported policy change came after Syrian rebels shot down a Russian SU-25 plane on Saturday in Idlib Province and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected from the plane.

Izvestia, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, said a decision had been taken that such planes would in future only fly above a ceiling of 5,000 metres (16,404.2 ft) in an effort to keep them safe.

It said that such a policy had previously been in force, but that the SU-25s had for some reason started flying at lower altitudes in recent days.

Russian media has cast the pilot shot down on Saturday, named as Major Roman Filipov, as a hero and said he is in line for a posthumous state award.

It has said rebels opened fire on him after he ejected and parachuted to the ground and that he then took them on once he had landed with his pistol before being killed.

Russian media have reported that Syrian and possibly Russian special forces are operating in the area where he was killed to try to retrieve his body, along with fragments of the projectile that struck his plane, to try to work out who supplied it to the rebels. – Reuters


Email This Post

Story first published: 5th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Two more Turkish soldiers killed in Syria offensive: army

February 5, 2018 5:22 am

FIFA World Cup 2018 to see footballs made in Pakistan’s Sialkot

February 4, 2018 10:28 am

Seven Turkish soldiers die in Syria, including five in tank attack

February 4, 2018 7:46 am

Russian pilot killed after plane downed over Syria

February 4, 2018 4:11 am

CIA Director Pompeo defends meetings with Russian spy chiefs

February 2, 2018 10:06 am

U.N. calls on Russia, Iran and Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

February 1, 2018 8:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: areeshababar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.