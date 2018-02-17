Powerful earthquake shakes Mexico City

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!


MEXICO CITY: A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Friday, triggering the capital’s quake alarm system and causing buildings to sway.

Mexico’s National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0, and seismic monitor network Sky Alert said the quake was felt across the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla.

The US Geological Survey initially gave the quake’s magnitude as 7.5, later revising it down to 7.2, and located its epicenter 37 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Pinotepa de Don Luis, in the southwestern state of Oaxaca.

The US National Weather service said it was not issuing a tsunami alert.

The latest tremor comes less than six months after a pair of devastating earthquakes killed hundreds of people in central and southern Mexico.

On September 7 last year, an 8.2 earthquake shook the nation and killed 96 people, mostly in the state of Oaxaca.

Then on September 19 — the 32nd anniversary of a huge 1985 quake that killed 10,000 people — another 7.1 quake rocked the country, leaving 369 people dead. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 17th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

FBI warned about Florida school shooter but failed to act

February 17, 2018 4:09 am

Trump says ‘no collusion’ after Russians indicted for election meddling

February 17, 2018 2:36 am

Former student confesses to Florida school shooting

February 16, 2018 6:58 am

US wants UN action over report on Iranian missiles to Yemen

February 16, 2018 6:30 am

US Senate rejects several immigration reform proposals

February 16, 2018 3:58 am

Tillerson meets Erdogan to ease Turkey tensions

February 16, 2018 2:46 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.