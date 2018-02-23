Indian student arrested for running intl child porn group through WhatsApp

February 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

New Delhi: Indian police Thursday arrested a student on charges of running an international child pornography network through a messaging app, an official said.

Detectives from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation raided multiple locations across the country and arrested the 20-year-old administrator of a WhatsApp group from his home in the city of Kannuaj in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The group run by the student had more than 115 members from at least 18 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Kenya, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and New Zealand.

Four other local suspects have been identified and are being pursued by authorities.

“We arrested the administrator of the WhatsApp group and recovered computer hardware and mobiles phones used to upload and store the videos and pictures,” a CBI official told AFP.

The source of the material remains unclear. It contained sexually-explicit acts involving children, the officer said, but did not say if the content was used for commercial purposes.

India has stringent laws against child pornography, and authorities have tried to crack down on producers, distributors and consumers in recent years.

Last year, police arrested a British national on charges of sexually assaulting children at a school for the blind in New Delhi and taking and sharing obscene pictures.

A German court in January put a man — already convicted of sexual offences against minors in 1996 — on trial for raping children and filming them in India in 2015-2016.


Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

WhatsApp rolls out payment transfer system

February 8, 2018 11:34 pm

Rao Anwar can be easily tracked through WhatsApp: Ex-director FIA

January 30, 2018 10:26 pm

Watch YouTube videos directly inside WhatsApp conversations now

January 18, 2018 2:10 pm

This spyware can steal your WhatsApp messages and record you

January 17, 2018 12:52 pm

Here’s how you can dismiss admins on WhatsApp groups

January 14, 2018 11:57 am

WhatsApp messaging service returns after global outage

January 1, 2018 1:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.