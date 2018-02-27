Fighting continues in Syria despite truce

February 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Geneva: Fighting raged on in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday, making relief operations in the rebel enclave impossible despite a “humanitarian pause” announced by Russia, the United Nations said.

“Fighting continues this morning. That is what our reports from Eastern Ghouta tell us,” said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office.

“The United Nations is mobilised and ready to immediately support life-saving aid convoys to several areas in Eastern Ghouta as conditions allow,” Laerke told reporters in Geneva.

“We are also ready and have plans for evacuation of hundreds of medical cases as soon as we can,” he added, but underscored that it was currently “impossible” for the UN to authorise any aid operations for desperate civilians given the persisting clashes.

World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters that the agency has a list of 1,000 people who need medical evacuations from Eastern Ghouta, with 600 of those classified as being in “moderate or severe” condition. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Russia calls daily truce in battered Syria enclave

February 27, 2018 2:48 am

Russia vetoes UN draft resolution pressuring Iran over Yemen

February 27, 2018 2:40 am

Saudi king sacks chief of staff in major military shake-up

February 27, 2018 2:01 am

Turkey sends special forces into Syria’s Afrin for ‘new fight’

February 26, 2018 5:56 pm

Fresh air strikes on east Syria’s last Islamic State pocket kill 25 civilians

February 26, 2018 1:20 pm

UN backs Syria ceasefire as death toll in rebel enclave tops 500

February 25, 2018 2:44 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.