Algeria says Al-Qaeda propagandist killed by army

February 1, 2018
Algiers: The Algerian army has killed a senior official of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in an operation in the northeast of the country, officials said Wednesday.

Adel Seghiri — also known as Abu Ruwaha al-Qasantini — was among those running the group’s Al-Andalus media wing responsible for putting out videos and statements.

The army said it killed “two dangerous terrorists” in the Jijel region, 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the capital Algiers.

The defence ministry and security sources said the propaganda boss — reportedly among the 40 most wanted “terrorists” in Algeria — was one of those killed.

On Tuesday, death announcements for the “martyr Abu Ruwaha al-Qasantini” were posted on militant websites, US monitor SITE Intelligence Group said.

The propagandist was an active member of militant groups since Algeria’s “black decade” of conflict between the government and Islamists in the 1990s.

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has staged kidnappings and attacks across Africa’s Sahel and Maghreb regions. APP


