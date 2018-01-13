US will pull out of Iran deal if Europe fails: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday called on America’s European allies to help fix the “disastrous flaws” in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, warning he will walk away from the agreement if his demand is not met.

“Despite my strong inclination, I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said in a statement, after he grudgingly agreed not to reimpose nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

“Instead, I have outlined two possible paths forward: either fix the deal’s disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw.” – AFP

