US will pull out of Iran deal if Europe fails: Trump

January 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday called on America’s European allies to help fix the “disastrous flaws” in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, warning he will walk away from the agreement if his demand is not met.

“Despite my strong inclination, I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said in a statement, after he grudgingly agreed not to reimpose nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

“Instead, I have outlined two possible paths forward: either fix the deal’s disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw.” – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 13th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Trump denies ‘racist slur’ that provoked outrage

January 13, 2018 12:08 am

Pakistani nation felt betrayed over US statements: COAS

January 12, 2018 4:22 pm

Trump cancels trip to UK as new embassy is in “off location”

January 12, 2018 2:06 pm

Trump lauds delivery of F-52s to Norway – the planes are fictional

January 12, 2018 11:31 am

Trump questions taking immigrants from ‘shithole countries’: sources

January 12, 2018 11:12 am

How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided U.S. officials

January 12, 2018 10:46 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 12 Jan 2018
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 12 Jan 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 12 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 12 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 12 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 12 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Tatheer Islam

By: Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.