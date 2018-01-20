US Supreme Court to take up case on Trump’s latest travel ban

January 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Washington:The US Supreme Court said Friday it will review US President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban affecting citizens from six Muslim majority countries plus North Korea and Venezuela.

The high court last month had given the government a green light to enforce the ban pending review, after it was struck down by the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We have always known this case would ultimately be decided by the United States Supreme Court,” said Doug Chin, the attorney general of Hawaii which had challenged the ban.

“This will be an important day for justice and the rule of law. We look forward to the Court hearing the case,” Chin said in a statement. APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 20th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Porn star reveals details of affair with Trump

January 19, 2018 1:56 pm

US Senate passes bill renewing internet surveillance program

January 19, 2018 10:02 am

Movie Jumanji continues to rule Box Office

January 18, 2018 12:42 pm

Father regrets AJK PMâ€™s statement on Zainab

January 18, 2018 12:30 pm

Shocking: AJK PM ridicules Zainab murder

January 18, 2018 11:42 am

AD Khawaja gets green signal from Supreme Court

January 18, 2018 11:20 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.