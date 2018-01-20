US Supreme Court to take up case on Trump’s latest travel ban

Washington:The US Supreme Court said Friday it will review US President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban affecting citizens from six Muslim majority countries plus North Korea and Venezuela.

The high court last month had given the government a green light to enforce the ban pending review, after it was struck down by the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We have always known this case would ultimately be decided by the United States Supreme Court,” said Doug Chin, the attorney general of Hawaii which had challenged the ban.

“This will be an important day for justice and the rule of law. We look forward to the Court hearing the case,” Chin said in a statement. APP

Story first published: 20th January 2018