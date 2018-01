Tehran: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran’s “enemies” were orchestrating a plot to challenge the regime as he broke his silence Tuesday on the days of unrest rocking the country.

“In the events of recent days, the enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime,” Khamenei said in a statement shown on state television. – AFP

Story first published: 2nd January 2018