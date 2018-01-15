

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred six youth in Baramulla district, on Monday.

They were martyred during a joint operation launched by the Indian army and Central Armed Police Force in Uri area of the district.

Meanwhile, thousands of people marched in the Kargil town of Jammu and Kashmir today to protest against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India.

The protesters, who were holding placards and Palestinian flags, raised slogans against the Israeli Prime Minister and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine. â€“Samaa/app

Story first published: 15th January 2018