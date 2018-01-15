Six Kashmiris killed in Baramullah by Indian forces

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred six youth in Baramulla district, on Monday.

They were martyred during a joint operation launched by the Indian army and Central Armed Police Force in Uri area of the district.

Meanwhile, thousands of people marched in the Kargil town of Jammu and Kashmir today to protest against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India.

The protesters, who were holding placards and Palestinian flags, raised slogans against the Israeli Prime Minister and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine. â€“Samaa/app


