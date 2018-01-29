Saudi billionaire’s daughter tweets joy after his release

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

RIYADH: The daughter of Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal on Sunday tweeted a picture of her father, expressing happiness at his release from detention, in the first reaction from a family member.

“You’ve lit up the world, you are my world,” Reem bint Al-Waleed tweeted, posting a picture of her father sporting a beard.

Prince Al-Waleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was the most high-profile detainee among 350 suspects rounded up since November 4, including business tycoons and ministers, who were held in Riyadh’s luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Detained for nearly three months, he was released on Saturday after striking an undisclosed financial agreement with the authorities, a government source said.

“The attorney general this morning approved the settlement with Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal,” paving the way for his release, a government source told AFP on Saturday, without disclosing figures.

The prince is ranked among the richest people in the world, with Forbes once estimating his fortune to be worth $18.7 billion. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 29th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Gold toilet offered to Trump – to politely refuse his request

January 26, 2018 11:37 am

Desist from sensationalism on horrific tragedy of little Zainab: Imran

January 25, 2018 7:16 pm

Imran Khan happy with KPK govt over another achievement

January 19, 2018 11:21 am

Social media reacts to Imran Khan’s ‘lanat’ remarks

January 18, 2018 2:25 pm

Imran Khan justifies ‘lanat’ to Parliament

January 18, 2018 12:05 pm

My father was not a victim, says daughter of MQM leader Zafar Arif

January 18, 2018 12:09 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 28 Jan 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 28 Jan 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 28 Jan 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 28 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.