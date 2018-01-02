Nine dead in latest outbreak of Brazilian prison violence

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

SAO PAULO: Nine inmates were killed, 14 were injured, and dozens escaped in a prison riot on Monday, national news media reported, in the latest example of Brazilâ€™s continuing difficulties maintaining control over its notoriously violent penal system, reported Reuters.

According to newspaper O Estado de SÃ£o Paulo, 106 prisoners escaped the prison in the city of GoiÃ¢nia, near the capital of Brasilia. Authorities recaptured 27 of the escapees, but the rest remained at large.

One of the nine killed in the mayhem was decapitated, news media reported, sparking memories of a prison riot that occurred one year ago today in the Amazon in which 56 people died, several of whom were decapitated and thrown over prison walls.

That riot, which was rooted in a long-standing gang rivalry, came at the beginning of a January marred by widespread prison violence, with 130 prisoners dying in the first 20 days of 2017.

Brazilâ€™s prisons, which suffer endemic violence, are often severely overcrowded. Rights group call prison conditions medieval, with food scarce and cells often so packed inmates have no space to lie down.

In comments on Monday to newspaper Folha de SÃ£o Paulo, the head of Brazilâ€™s prison guard union, Jorimar Bastos, criticized the amount of resources allocated for oversight at the GoiÃ¢nia prison, saying only five guards were assigned to watch over 900 prisoners.


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Brazil striker Robinho given nine-year term in Italy for rape

November 24, 2017 4:36 pm

Student shoots dead two in Brazilian school: officials

October 21, 2017 4:52 am

Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia qualify for FIFA World Cup 2018

October 11, 2017 1:02 pm

Brazil robbers caught trying to tunnel into bank

October 4, 2017 1:51 pm

Neymar not bigger than Barcelona — president

August 7, 2017 5:26 pm

Neymar on verge of record-breaking move to PSG: agent

August 3, 2017 3:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.