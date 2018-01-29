Netanyahu flies to Moscow for talks on Syria with Putin

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Moscow on Monday to discuss Israeli concerns about any expansion of Iran’s military foothold in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I will discuss with President Putin Iran’s relentless efforts to establish a military presence in Syria, which we strongly oppose and are also taking action against,” said Netanyahu, without elaborating, before boarding a plane for the visit, scheduled to last several hours.

Israel’s air force said last year it had struck suspected arms shipments to Iran’s ally, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, around 100 times.

Netanyahu said he and Putin “meet periodically in order to ensure the military coordination between the Israel Defense Forces and the Russian forces in Syria”.

Russia intervened in the civil war on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2015. Iranian forces, Hezbollah and other Shi‘ite Muslim militias also back Assad.

Israel fears Iran could be left with a permanent garrison in Syria, extending a threat posed from neighboring Lebanon by Hezbollah, which has an extensive missile arsenal and last fought a war with the Israeli military in 2006.

Netanyahu said he also planned to discuss with Putin “Iran’s effort to turn Lebanon into one giant missile site, a site for precision missiles against the State of Israel, which we will not tolerate”. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 29th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Moscow cinema stops showing ‘Death of Stalin’ after police raid

January 27, 2018 5:18 am

Trump warns Erdogan to avoid clash between U.S., Turkish forces

January 25, 2018 7:47 pm

Britain sets up unit to combat fake news

January 24, 2018 12:37 pm

Cyberwarfare with Russia ‘now greater threat than terrorism’, warns British Army chief

January 23, 2018 1:07 pm

Turkey steps up assault on Kurdish militia in Syria

January 23, 2018 11:35 am

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

January 23, 2018 11:01 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.