Mexico shaken by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

January 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Mexico City:Tourist hotspots in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula were shaken Friday by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake -but no injuries or damage were reported, authorities said.

The epicenter was located in the Gulf of California, 76 kilometers northeast of Loreto, a small city in the state of Baja California Sur, the National Seismological Service said.

“There are no reports of people being affected or material damage,” Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto posted on Twitter.

The Baja California peninsula, which borders the United States, is home to various resorts including Los Cabos — a favorite among North American and European tourists.

Richard de la Cruz, director general of Mexico’s civil defense, confirmed to Milenio Television that areas near the epicenter were not significantly affected.”Nobody was injured or killed,” he said.

According to De La Cruz, “all safety protocols were activated,” with schools and hospitals evacuated following the tremor, which “was felt moderately” in Baja California Sur.

He added there was a small aftershock, although neither a change in sea level nor a tsunami risk is expected.

On September 7 and 19 of last year, Mexico suffered two earthquakes measuring 8.2 and 7.1 on the Richter scale respectively.

The first killed 100 people in Oaxaca and Chiapas, southeastern Mexico, while the second left more than 360 people dead, mostly in the capital Mexico City. APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 20th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

At least 33 human skulls found in western Mexico, official says

January 17, 2018 11:26 am

Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media

January 14, 2018 11:03 am

Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar: USGS

January 12, 2018 3:46 am

Uber’s Chinese rival Didi Chuxing recruits in Mexico ahead of launch

January 11, 2018 11:57 am

Major 7.6 quake hits Honduras coast: USGS

January 10, 2018 8:15 am

Mexico journalist shot dead at Christmas celebration at son’s school

December 20, 2017 10:17 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.