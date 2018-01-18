India charges Kashmiri photojournalist with sedition

New York, January 18, 2018—India’s National Investigation Agency today charged photojournalist Kamran Yousuf with criminal conspiracy, attempting to wage war against India, and sedition, according to news reports.

Authorities charged Yousuf alongside 12 others accused of anti-state activities, reports said.

Yousuf, a freelancer working in the Jammu and Kashmir region, who contributes to the daily Greater Kashmir, has been in custody since September 5 after being arrested for allegedly throwing stones, according to reports.

“Indian authorities must stop abusing their power and using heavy-handed tactics to go after a photojournalist who was merely doing his job,” said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Steven Butler, in Washington, D.C.

“Kamran Yousuf has already unjustly spent four months in jail and should be released immediately.”

The National Investigation Agency submitted the charge sheet to Delhi’s Patiala House Court, which is due to hear the agency’s request to continue with its inquiry on January 30, according to Scroll.

Story first published: 18th January 2018