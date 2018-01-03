Helicopter carrying Kuwait army chief crashes

KUWAIT CITY: A helicopter carrying a Kuwaiti military delegation including its army chief crashed in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry announced Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed al-Khuder and all other members of the delegation

were safe.

“The helicopter suffered an accident while landing in the Silit area, where the heavy fog obscured the pilot’s vision, causing the copter to make contact with trees prior to landing on the designated site,” said a statement from the Defense Ministry.

Only minimal damage and moderate injuries were reported, it added.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Kuwaiti army showed the tail of the helicopter had separated from its body.

Al-Khuder made a phone call to Kuwait’s Defense Minister Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of Staff Gen. Abdullah Nawaf al-Sabah confirming their safety.

The Kuwaiti army chief arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation, for an official visit aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries. – APP

Story first published: 3rd January 2018