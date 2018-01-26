Four dead as helicopter crashes in Ukraine

January 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Kiev: Four people were killed Thursday when a private helicopter crashed in central Ukraine, officials said.

The chopper was discovered ablaze on the outskirts of the town of Kremenchuk, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of the capital Kiev.

“As a result of the incident, four crew members were killed,” an emergency state service said in a statement on Facebook.

It said the Mi-8 helicopter was operated by the private company Ukrainian Helicopters and crashed while was on a training flight.

The agency added that the fire was “localised” at 7:35 pm (1735 GMT), about half an hour after the crash. APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Video: Helicopter showers rose petals on ousted PM

January 20, 2018 2:18 pm

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages ‘new bloodshed’

December 24, 2017 6:36 am

UK air crash kills four

November 18, 2017 12:13 pm

Indian military helicopter crashes near China border, seven dead

October 6, 2017 2:24 pm

Saudi minister says adding women drivers will reduce car crashes

September 28, 2017 6:02 pm

KP assembly speaker gets upset with media over using helicopter

September 25, 2017 6:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 25 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 25 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Ehtesham Anwar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.