Ex-Indian army officer kills six with iron rod

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

New Delhi: A former army lieutenant bludgeoned six people to death with an iron rod Tuesday in a killing spree that sparked panic in a northern Indian city.

Naresh Dhankar, 45, began his murder rampage in a hospital in Palwal then walked the city’s streets picking victims at random, police said.

Three watchmen were among those who died in the attacks.

“He attacked a woman at a hospital first. We rushed there and as we were scanning the CCTV footage we got to know that more bodies had been found,” said police spokesman Sanjay Kumar.

“The accused has been arrested and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the spokesman told AFP.

A TV grab showed Dhankar, wearing a blue pullover, walking with an iron rod in his hands.

As news of the attacks spread on social media, police appealed to residents of the city in Haryana state not to panic.

Kumar quoted Dhankar’s wife as saying he had been “mentally disturbed” for the past few days.

“We are investigating to find out the exact motive behind the killings,” the spokesman said. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan, India exchangeÂ list of nuclear installations and facilities

January 2, 2018 1:11 pm

Depressed over hair fall problem, Indian engineer commits suicide

January 2, 2018 12:30 pm

Venezuela arrests soldier for killing pregnant woman in line for pork

January 2, 2018 10:39 am

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in this movie

January 1, 2018 7:57 pm

Video: Indian skipper Kohli does the bhangra at Cape Town

January 1, 2018 1:55 pm

Tamil film star Rajinikanth to enter politics in India’s ‘Detroit’

January 1, 2018 1:51 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.