Eleven Saudi princes detained

January 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have detained 11 princes after they gathered at a royal palace in Riyadh in a rare protest against austerity measures that included suspending payment of their utility bills, Saudi media reported on Saturday.

Saudi officials did not respond immediately to a request for a comment on the report.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has introduced reforms that included cutting subsidies, introducing value added tax (VAT) and cutting perks to royal family members to try to cope with a drop in crude prices that has caused a budget deficit estimated at 195 billion riyals in 2018.

Online news website sabq.org said the princes had gathered at the Qasr a-Hokm, a historic royal palace, demanding the cancellation of a royal decree that stopped state payment of water and electricity bills for royal family members.

They were also demanding compensation for a death sentence issued against a relative, Sabq.org said.

“They were informed of the error of their demands, but they refused to leave Qasr al-Hokm,” Sabq said, quoting unidentified sources. “A royal order was issued to the royal guards … to intervene and they were detained and put into al-Hayer prison in preparation to put them on trial.”

It gave no details on the identity of the princes but said the leader of the group had been identified by the initials S.A.S.

“Everybody is equal before the law and anyone who does not implement regulations and instructions will be held accountable, no matter who he is,” the website added.

Arabic-language Okaz daily carried a similar report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Saudi Arabia last year rounded up dozens of royal family members, current and former senior officials in a crackdown on corruption that has also strengthened the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They were held at the five-star Ritz Hotel in the capital Riyadh while government officials negotiated financial settlements. – Reuters


Email This Post

Story first published: 6th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Saudi King orders SR.1,000 inflation allowance for citizens to offset rising cost of living

January 6, 2018 9:28 pm

66% Pakistanis happy with Gen Bajwa’s role to end Faizabad sit-in: survey

January 4, 2018 6:21 pm

Faizabad sit-in was an attempt to paralyse state: SC

January 3, 2018 8:23 pm

Iran continues to grapple with deadly protests for a week

January 3, 2018 5:38 pm

Is this the new face of Saudi Arabia for the rest of the world?

January 3, 2018 3:31 pm

CM Shehbaz returns home after Saudi visit

January 2, 2018 6:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.