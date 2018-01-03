

Common Man in #Mumbai today paid the price in Caste War ðŸ’¥

BJP's Caste & religion monster is ruthless in #MaharashtraCasteClash

Hate and divide strategy of RSS outfits hits back to them only.

Police was spectator there #Chembur #BhimaKoregaon #MumbaiFire #ShameOnCM pic.twitter.com/maCQcTpp1b



The man Sambhaji Bhide who is booked for perpetuating violence in Maharashtra was seen with @narendramodi during Loksabha campaign.

Why BJP always has links with violence and riots? #MaharashtraBandh pic.twitter.com/E15I0i1vBt

Tension in Maharashtra

*Neither Marathas won, Neither the Brahmins nor the Dalits but the English wins who even after 200 years has been able to Divide us and make us fight amongst ourselves !* #MaharashtraBandh #MaharashtraCasteClash



Hindus involved in Caste fight must not forget that, many foreign agencies & ideologies along with local Sickulars are working towards breaking India!

RETWEET if you're a True Indian and against Caste Reservation!#MaharashtraBandh #BhimaKoregaonViolence #CongressDividingIndia



I crossed my #street, he asked my #Caste....

Crossed my #District/town, he asked my #Religions and city...

Crossed my state, he asked my native language...

And I became an #Indian only after I crossed my country !!!#MaharashtraBandh #MaharashtraCasteClash #Chembur

My request to my fellow Maharashtrians: we are land of Ambedkar, Shahu, Phule, of Gokhale and Tilak too: violence has no place in society.. let peace prevail above all else. #MaharashtraBandh

A central pillar of the RSS/BJPâ€™s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance.

Around 250 other Dalit groups supported the call for the statewide shutdown. Dalit groups clashes with local right-wing organisations on Monday, the 200th anniversary of the Anglo-Maratha battle at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune. A 30-year-old Maratha youth was killed in clashes and at least 12 other people were injured. The following day, Dalit protesters blocked major roads in Mumbai, disrupted road traffic and train services. Over 160 buses were damaged and heavy security had to be deployed. Over 100 protesters were later detained by the police.Some hashtags are trending on Twitter regarding the fierce clashes, including #MumbaiBandh, #MaharashtaBandh and #MaharashtraCasteClash. Check out some of the tweets here:

