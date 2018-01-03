Watch: Dalits clash with right-wing groups in India

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global, Social Buzz
Be the first to comment!




NEW DELHI: India is facing some serious clashes over caste issues.Â After a day of angry protests by Dalit groups across towns and cities in Maharashtra following caste clashes, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar and head of a Dalit group, has called for #MaharashtraBandh on Wednesday.



Around 250 other Dalit groups supported the call for the statewide shutdown. Dalit groups clashes with local right-wing organisations on Monday, the 200th anniversary of the Anglo-Maratha battle at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune. A 30-year-old Maratha youth was killed in clashes and at least 12 other people were injured. The following day, Dalit protesters blocked major roads in Mumbai, disrupted road traffic and train services. Over 160 buses were damaged and heavy security had to be deployed. Over 100 protesters were later detained by the police.

Some hashtags are trending on Twitter regarding the fierce clashes, including #MumbaiBandh, #MaharashtaBandh and #MaharashtraCasteClash. Check out some of the tweets here:














Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

COMMENT: Why silence on #MeToo in Pakistan and India?

January 3, 2018 2:06 pm

Ex-Indian army officer kills six with iron rod

January 2, 2018 7:01 pm

Pakistan, India exchangeÂ list of nuclear installations and facilities

January 2, 2018 1:11 pm

Depressed over hair fall problem, Indian engineer commits suicide

January 2, 2018 12:30 pm

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in this movie

January 1, 2018 7:57 pm

Video: Indian skipper Kohli does the bhangra at Cape Town

January 1, 2018 1:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.