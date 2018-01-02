China urges world to acknowledge Pakistan’s outstanding contributions to combat terrorism

BEIJING: China on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan had made enormous sacrifices for the fight against terrorism and the international community should acknowledge its outstanding contributions to the global cause of counter terrorism.

“As we have previously said, Pakistan has made enormous sacrifices for the fight against terrorism and made very outstanding contributions to the global cause of counter terrorism,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Gen Shuang said while responding to a question about the US President’s statement regarding Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism, during his regular briefing here.

The spokesperson said that international community should acknowledge the role Pakistan played in the fight against terrorism and the sacrifices it rendered during the anti-terrorism campaign.

China, he said, glad to see Pakistan engaged in international cooperation including in the counter terrorism on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute regional peace and stability.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather partners and we stand ready to promote and deepen our all round cooperation for bringing benefits to the two sides,” he added.

When asked would this criticism affect cooperation against terrorism in the region, he said that foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan recently held a tripartite dialogue in the Chinese capital and agreed to further deepen their coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism and indiscriminately combat all terrorist groups and terrorists.

He expressed the confidence that the three countries would continue to push for the cooperation among them in the fight against terrorism.

