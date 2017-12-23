Video: Muslim teenage girl assaulted in Florida park

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global, Social Buzz
A video clip of a Muslim teenage girl in Florida being assaulted by three other girls went viral over the internet on Saturday.Â 

The video clearly shows how the girl, who is reportedly Muslim and was subjected to the hate crime, being dragged to the ground by her hair by another girl who repeatedly hits her on the face. The incident took place in a public park in Florida.

Those standing near the girls scream in apparent glee and film the incident from their mobile phones instead of coming to her aid. The Muslim girl does not throw a single punch or hit back. Two other girls join in and start beating the Muslim female student who is seen yelling frantically for help.

The fight is momentarily broken up before the aggressor again pulls the Muslim girl by her hair to the ground and starts beating her before the altercation is broken up.

The footage was posted on Facebook and instantly went viral, catching the attention ofÂ Palm Beach County Sheriff. The spokesperson of the Sheriff disclosed that the police department was working closely with school officials to probe the incident.

The video has been shared over 8,000 times and viewed more than 300,000 times on Facebook.

The identity of the Muslim girl and her parents are being kept a secret for security reasons.Â  However, the spokesperson of the sheriff also said that the brawl could have ensued over a boyfriend and that it was not a hate crime.

 
Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

