Victims of Las Vegas massacre all died of gunshot wounds: coroner

All 58 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting died of gunshot wounds, including the gunman who killed himself, a Nevada coroner said on Friday.

“The 58 victims died from a gunshot wound or wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides,” said John Fudenberg, the Clark County coroner who led the forensic investigation into the deaths.

“Suspect Stephen Paddock’s manner of death was suicide, the cause was an intraoral gunshot wound to the head,” he said in a statement.

Paddock, a wealthy retired accountant, had stockpiled an arsenal of firearms in his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel when he opened fire on a country music festival where some 22,000 people had gathered on the night of October 1.

He killed 58 people and wounded almost 500, the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

Police are still investigating what made Paddock, 64, a compulsive video poker player who took Valium for anxiety, open fire that night.

The Islamic State group claimed the former accountant as one of their “soldiers,” but investigators have found no link to any extremist group.Â AFP / SAMAA

Story first published: 23rd December 2017