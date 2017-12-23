Victims of Las Vegas massacre all died of gunshot wounds: coroner

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Global
All 58 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting died of gunshot wounds, including the gunman who killed himself, a Nevada coroner said on Friday.

“The 58 victims died from a gunshot wound or wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides,” said John Fudenberg, the Clark County coroner who led the forensic investigation into the deaths.

“Suspect Stephen Paddock’s manner of death was suicide, the cause was an intraoral gunshot wound to the head,” he said in a statement.

Paddock, a wealthy retired accountant, had stockpiled an arsenal of firearms in his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel when he opened fire on a country music festival where some 22,000 people had gathered on the night of October 1.

Police return to their vehicles after patrolling around the Mandalay Hotel when a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017.
Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON

He killed 58 people and wounded almost 500, the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

Police are still investigating what made Paddock, 64, a compulsive video poker player who took Valium for anxiety, open fire that night.

The Islamic State group claimed the former accountant as one of their “soldiers,” but investigators have found no link to any extremist group.Â  AFP / SAMAA


Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

