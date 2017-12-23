U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea over missile test

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

NEW YORK: The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Friday for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil and its earnings from workers abroad.

The U.N. resolution seeks to ban nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and, in a last-minute change, demands the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 24 months, instead of 12 months as first proposed.

The U.S.-drafted resolution also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year and commits the Council to further reductions if it were to conduct another nuclear test or launch another ICBM.

North Korea on Nov. 29 said it successfully tested a new ICBM that put the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Tension has been rising over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, which it pursues in defiance of years of U.N. Security Council resolutions, with bellicose rhetoric coming from both Pyongyang and the White House.

In November, North Korea demanded a halt to what it called “brutal sanctions”, saying a round imposed after its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3 constituted genocide.

U.S. diplomats have made clear they are seeking a diplomatic solution but proposed the new, tougher sanctions resolution to ratchet up pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“It sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishments and isolation,” Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said after the 15-0 vote.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wu Haitao, China’s deputy U.N. ambassador, said tensions on the Korean peninsula risk “spiraling out of control” and he repeated Beijing’s call for talks.

China’s foreign ministry said it hoped all parties would implement the resolution and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

It also reiterated a call for what it calls a ”dual suspension” proposal for the United States and South Korea to stop major military exercises in exchange for North Korea halting its weapons programs.

South Korea welcomed the sanctions and called on the North to “immediately cease reckless provocations, and take the path of dialogue for denuclearization”.

North Korea regularly threatens to destroy South Korea, the United States and Japan, and says its weapons are necessary to counter U.S. aggression. The United States stations 28,500 troops in the South, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.

On Friday, North Korea called U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently released national security strategy the latest attempt to “stifle our country and turn the entire Korean peninsula” into an outpost of American hegemony. -Reuters


Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Cryptocurrency stocks holding gains despite bitcoin pullback

December 23, 2017 12:14 pm

Video: Muslim teenage girl assaulted in Florida park

December 23, 2017 9:24 am

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea

December 23, 2017 2:43 am

Pakistan not looking for US money but trust: DG ISPR

December 23, 2017 12:17 am

North Korea suspected of South Korean bitcoin hack

December 22, 2017 1:48 pm

Nikki Haley speech on UN vote: Here’s how Twitter responded

December 22, 2017 11:18 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.