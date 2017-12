Roads, Metro Station closed as Dubai crowd rushes for New Year fireworks

Dubai: The city is adding laser show to its main midnight fireworks on the world’s tallest tower, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa.

Road around Dubai have started closing ahead of the grand New Year celebrations around the city under the traffic plan.

Dubai’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza to herald the start of 2013 became a Guinness World Record when 479,651 firecracker shells were released over the Palm Jumeirah and World Islands in the six-minute show.

The spectacle took 10 months of planning and 5,000 man-hours to pull off. – Samaa

