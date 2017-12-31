Roads, Metro Station closed as Dubai crowd rushes for New Year fireworks

December 31, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Global
Dubai: The city is adding laser show to its main midnight fireworks on the world’s tallest tower, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa.

Road around Dubai have started closing ahead of the grand New Year celebrations around the city under the traffic plan.

Dubaiâ€™s New Yearâ€™s Eve fireworks extravaganza to herald the start of 2013 became a Guinness World Record when 479,651 firecracker shells were released over the Palm Jumeirah and World Islands in the six-minute show.

The spectacle took 10 months of planning and 5,000 man-hours to pull off. – Samaa

 


