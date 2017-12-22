Putin, Erdogan agree on creation of Palestinian state

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Moscow: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said they both supported creating a Palestinian state, the Kremlin said the day after the UN rejected the decision by Washington to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In a phonecall, the two leaders “discussed the situation of Middle East peace talks in the context of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on the status of Jerusalem,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

They “confirmed the mutual disposition to continue to assist in resolving the Palestine-Israeli conflict on the basis of international norms and realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to create an independent state,” it said.
US President Donald Trump decided on December 6 to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. – AFP


