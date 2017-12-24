Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182: police

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global, Weather
Be the first to comment!

The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines hit 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said.

Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the country’s second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

Regional officials confirmed more fatalities in three provinces and one city, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.

One man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat as the storm bore down on the western island of Palawan, police said.


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Fire in Philippine shopping mall kills 37

December 24, 2017 10:13 am

Philippines’ Maoists declare traditional Christmas truce

December 22, 2017 12:20 pm

Hail in Karachi: Take a look at some of these amazing pictures

December 18, 2017 11:09 am

Hail in Karachi has stirred up a storm on Twitter!

December 18, 2017 10:17 am

Tiny pellets of hail descend upon Karachi

December 18, 2017 10:02 am

Tourists throng Murree to enjoy snowfall

December 13, 2017 2:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.