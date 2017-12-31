New Year celebrations start across globe

Half a tonne of fireworks were set off from Aucklandâ€™s Sky Tower as the clock struck midnight at 11am GMT.Meanwhile, Australians are welcoming 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks in Sydney.About 1.6 million people are attending to attend the fireworks around the edge of Sydney Harbour.Over 24 hours, cities across the world will gradually sign off 2017 and welcome the New Year, starting in the Pacific, heading across Asia, then Europe and finally the Americas.Bells will be rung and prayers offered at temples in Beijing, but the Gregorian calendar's New Year's celebrations are typically muted in China compared to the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.In the Philippines, hours before midnight, authorities had already reported that at least 86 people had been injured by celebratory firecrackers which have some of the most raucous New Year's celebrations in Asia.Many Filipinos believe that noisy New Year's celebrations drive away evil and misfortune.Security measures are ramped up across Turkey, which was hit by a New Year's attack a year ago that killed dozens in Istanbul.A large number of people gathered outside the nightclub to remember the victims of the attack today.In Istanbul alone, 37,000 personnel are on duty.Several New Year's Eve street parties were cancelled for security reasons. - APP

Story first published: 31st December 2017