Fire in Philippine shopping mall kills 37

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

People are seen on the roof of a building as smoke rises during a fire in Davao, the Philippines, in this still image taken a December 23, 2017 social media video. Ashley Nicole Avila Rafaela/via REUTERS

MANILA: Fire swept through a shopping mall in the Philippines killing at least 37 people, most of them workers at a call center, city government officials said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

The vice mayor of the southern city of Davao, Paolo Duterte, said the chance of survival for any of the 37 people missing at the NCC Mall was “zero”.

“Let us pray for them,” said Duterte, the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a furniture store on the mall’s third level and quickly engulfed an outsourcing business on the upper floor, said a spokeswoman for the city government, Ma. Teresita Gaspan,

The cause was not known but an investigation was being launched, she said.

President Duterte and his daughter, Sara Duterte, who is mayor of the city, visited the scene late on Saturday to meet anxious relatives of the missing and survivors.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital.


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

37 feared dead in Philippine mall blaze: vice mayor

December 24, 2017 6:21 am

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182: police

December 24, 2017 2:47 am

Little mistake costs a life in Karachi

December 23, 2017 5:47 pm

Philippines’ Maoists declare traditional Christmas truce

December 22, 2017 12:20 pm

Evacuations ordered for California’s third-largest wildfire since 1932

December 17, 2017 10:49 am

Fire at PTV building destroys expensive equipment

December 15, 2017 2:06 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.