Fierce fighting kills dozens in northwest Syria

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Global
AL-TAMANA: Intense fighting killed dozens of people on the edge of the last Syrian province entirely outside government control as aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from another rebel-held area on Friday.

Government and allied forces backed by Russian warplanes took on mostly jihadist fighters in an area straddling the border between Idlib and Hama provinces.

The fighting, which could signal the start of a major offensive to wrest Idlib province from rebels dominated by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, escalated on Thursday.

Since then, at least 68 people have been killed in the ongoing clashes centred around an area called Al-Tamana, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Among them were at least 21 civilians, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.

They were killed in air strikes carried out by Russian warplanes and by barrel bombs dropped by Syrian aircraft, he said.

Twenty-seven soldiers and members of allied paramilitary units were killed in the fighting as well as 20 rebels from Islamist groups or from former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham, he added.

Abdel Rahman said the latest deaths brought the number of civilians killed in the area since Monday to 42 and the death toll among combatants to 90.


