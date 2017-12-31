Egypt’s Morsi sentenced to three years in prison

December 31, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

An Egyptian court sentenced ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi to three years in prison along with 19 other defendants on Saturday for “insulting the judiciary,” his lawyer said.

The other defendants include former members of parliament, activists and three journalists.

Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in two other trials after the military ousted him in 2013.

The defendants had all been charged with making statements deemed insulting to the judiciary.

Five other defendants, including jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, were fined 30,000 pounds (about $1,680) each.

Morsi was also ordered to pay two million pounds to the head of the judges’ syndicate and another judge, while 22 other defendants were ordered to pay one million pounds to the head of the syndicate.

Morsi’s lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsud told AFP that he would appeal the verdict.

Thousands of Islamists have been arrested and put on trial since the military ousted the divisive Morsi following mass protests demanding his resignation.

The crackdown extended to other opponents of then army chief now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was elected a year after Morsi’s overthrow.Â  Â AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 31st December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Egypt president vows forceful response after mosque massacre

November 25, 2017 10:05 am

Trump condemns ‘horrible and cowardly’ mosque attack in Egypt

November 25, 2017 4:17 am

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

November 24, 2017 11:21 pm

ALERT: Death toll in Egypt mosque attack rises to 235: state TV

November 24, 2017 8:06 pm

PM Hariri back in Lebanon after shock resignation

November 22, 2017 2:52 am

Egypt opens Gaza border for first time since unity deal

November 18, 2017 9:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.