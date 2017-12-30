IS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Friday for the bomb attack days earlier that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket and wounded 14 people.

“The attack that targeted a shopping centre in Saint Petersburg the day before yesterday (Wednesday) was carried out by an Islamic State-linked group,” IS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq.

On Wednesday evening, a homemade bomb placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and President Vladimir Putin’s home town, went off sowing panic among customers and wounding 14 people including a pregnant woman.

Putin’s 2015 decision to intervene in Syria militarily on the side of Bashar al-Assad has made Russia a priority target for the Islamic State group.

Officials said a total of 14 people had been wounded in the blast.

The bombing came after the FSB security service said earlier this month it had prevented a terror attack on a key Orthodox cathedral in Saint Petersburg with the help of America’s CIA, which led Putin to thank US President Donald Trump.

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov has said Russia remains on alert for a possible return of jihadists from Syria ahead of the World Cup and the March presidential polls.

Saint Petersburg will host several World Cup matches including a semi-final.

Earlier this month Bortnikov said that at least 4,500 Russians had left the country to fight with “terrorists” in the Middle East, North Africa and other regions.

Over the past 20 years Russia fought two wars with separatists in Chechnya, leading Islamist militants from the North Caucasus to frequently target Russians through suicide bombings and other attacks.Â  AFP / SAMAAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Russia’s Putin calls for Web activities of some firms to be monitored

December 26, 2017 1:30 pm

Navalny fights to run against Putin in Russia election

December 24, 2017 7:04 am

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages ‘new bloodshed’

December 24, 2017 6:36 am

Cuba boosts trade ties with Cold War ally Russia as U.S. disengages

December 19, 2017 12:01 pm

Trump in strategy document to cite China, Russia as competitors

December 18, 2017 5:37 pm

Erdogan, Putin warn of further tension over US Jerusalem move

December 12, 2017 1:35 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.