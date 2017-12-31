Blast at funeral in eastern Afghanistan kills six: official

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: An explosion at a funeral in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday killed six people and wounded 15, the governorâ€™s spokesman said, reported Reuters.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast hit people gathered for the funeral of a former district governor.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack, which comes days after at least 41 people were killed and more than 80 wounded in a suicide attack on a Shiâ€˜ite cultural center in the capital Kabul on Thursday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

