Blast at funeral in eastern Afghanistan kills six: official

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: An explosion at a funeral in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday killed six people and wounded 15, the governor’s spokesman said, reported Reuters.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast hit people gathered for the funeral of a former district governor.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack, which comes days after at least 41 people were killed and more than 80 wounded in a suicide attack on a Shi‘ite cultural center in the capital Kabul on Thursday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

