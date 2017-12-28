Blackout prompts evacuations at Disneyland California

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

A blackout forced evacuations at a number of Disneyland attractions in California on Wednesday, which was crowded on a day many were off for year-end holidays.Â 

Visitors at “Toontown” and “Fantasyland” attractions were plunged into darkness, as was the monorail that runs through the park, local media said.

It was not immediately clear how long it might take to restore power fully at one of California’s most popular attractions.

The park was near full, during the busy Christmas vacation season.

“We had an issue with one of our transformers. So we lost power to certain areas of Disneyland park earlier today,” said Disney spokeswoman Suzi Brown.

“Power has been restored to Toontown and we still have some areas of the park that are without power.

“The monorail is one of the attractions that are down …(but) the majority of the park is operating,” she added.Â  AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.