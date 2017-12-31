Australia kicks off New Year parties with dazzling fireworks

More than 1.5 million spectators were packing Sydneyâ€™s foreshore to watch tonnes of pyrotechnics light up the night sky, just hours after New Zealand became the first major nation to celebrate.Thousands turned out in the largest city Auckland for the annual New Year's Eve street party, marked by a major fireworks display from the Sky Tower.Celebrations then move to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and finally the Americas, with dazzling light shows bidding farewell to 2017.- Hong Kong: "Shooting stars" will be fired from the rooftops of skyscrapers in a 10-minute musical fireworks display.- Jakarta: Some 500 couples will wed in a mass ceremony sponsored by the government, and festivals and bazaars will be held on main roads and at tourist sites.- Dubai: The city is replacing its main midnight fireworks with a laser show on the world's tallest tower, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa, accompanied by music.- Moscow: Major boulevards and squares will be decked out to welcome the new year, with fireworks to light up 36 key sites.- Berlin. Special tents will be set up at the Brandenburg Gate to care for women victims of sexual harassment or those who feel threatened, following mass assaults by migrant groups on women in Cologne two years ago. In Cologne itself, some 1,400 police will be mobilised, street lighting will be improved and more video cameras installed.- Paris. Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the Champs-Elysees for the festivities.- Rio: Millions will gather on Copacabana beach to watch the fireworks, with many wearing white, the traditional colour to usher in the new year. - AFP

