“Absurdity beyond measure”: Sushma Swaraj on shoes of Kulbhushan’s wife

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
NEWS DESK: Sushma Swaraj, India’s Minister for External Affairs, said on Thursday the allegations surrounding the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife were “absurdity beyond measure”.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO), there was some metal object hidden in the shoes of the wife of Jadhav, who has been convicted by a Pakistani military court, when she entered Pakistan. The FO added that she was given another pair of shoes to put on before she was allowed to meet her husband. The FO said Pakistani authorities decided to keep her shoes with them for investigation purpose. All her other belongings, including jewellery, were returned to her, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said in a statement. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway in order to ascertain if a camera or a recording chip was attached to her shoes, added the spokesperson.

Kulbhushan’s mother and wife had been allowed to meet him on “humanitarian grounds” by Pakistan, 21 months after his arrest, as a gesture of goodwill on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday.

Responding to the allegations regarding the shoes, Swaraj delivered a speech in the Rajya Sabha, which is the upper house of Indian parliament. According to her, the allegations were absurd since the two women had undergone security checks at two airports, one in India and another in Dubai. She said it was “absurd to suggest there was a mystery chip or camera or recording device planted inside Kulbhushan’s wife’s shoes.”

Swaraj also reiterated claims that the trial conducted by Pakistan to convict Kulbhushan was “farcical”, adding that his mother and wife were “humiliated” by Pakistani authorities before and after their meeting with him. According to her, his mother had been forced to change into a shalvar qameez dress while she had only worn saree throughout her life. Quoting the mother, she further said that upon seeing her attire after her bindi, mangal sutra and bangles had been taken away, Kulbhushan’s first question to the two women was about his father. Swaraj regretted that the two women had been sent to the meeting dressed as “widows”.

She further complained about how the two women were escorted to the meeting without the knowledge of the Indian deputy high commissioner, adding that had he accompanied them while the change of attire was taking place, he would have recorded his protests there and then.

Meanwhile, the FO had already stated that Pakistan does not wish to indulge in a “meaningless battle of words”. The FO spokesman said it is a fact that Kulbhushan’s mother “publicly thanked Pakistan for the humanitarian gesture” therefore “nothing more needs to be said.”

Earlier, hours after the meeting, India had expressed its complaints in a statement. “We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings,” said the statement, triggering a spat between the two neighbouring nuclear powers.

Moreover, in a press conference on Thursday, DG ISPR told the media that India had been informed in advance by the Foreign Office that the two women would have to undergo security before their meeting.


