PARIS: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Friday that his people would “no longer accept” any peace plan proposed by the United States, following Washington’s decision to unilaterally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Trump administration has been preparing a plan in secret which is expected to be presented to the two sides in 2018.

“The United States has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process and we will no longer accept any plan from the United States,” Abbas said after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

He also hit out at efforts by the US to intimidate countries ahead of a vote at the UN on Thursday which saw 128 countries condemn Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

“I hope that the others will learn the lesson and understand that you cannot impose solutions by using money and trying to buy off countries,” he added.

Story first published: 22nd December 2017