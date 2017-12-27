255 migrants rescued in Mediterranean: Italian coastguard

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Some 255 migrants were rescued overnight in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, just before a front of bad weather hit the area, the Italian coastguard said Tuesday.

The non-governmental organisation Proactiva Open Arms picked up a rubber dinghy carrying 134 people, including seven children, on Monday night. They were to be transferred to the Aquarius rescue ship operated by another NGO, SOS Mediterranee, before being taken to Pozzallo in Sicily.

A military ship from the European anti-smuggling operation Sophia also rescued 121 people aboard two other boats, the coastguard said.

According to the Italian daily La Repubblica, smugglers have lowered the price of a crossing to 400 euros ($475) per person, in part due to the bad winter weather, but they are still cramming as many migrants as possible into the dinghies.

In his traditional Christmas address on Monday, Pope Francis urged people around the world not to forget the plight of migrants, who had been “driven from their land” because of leaders willing to shed “innocent blood”.

No-one should feel “there is no room for them on this Earth,” Francis told tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican for his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas message.Â  AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US pulls out of UN’s Global Compact on Migration

December 3, 2017 11:02 am

Video: 20 bodies found in Balochistan in four days

November 18, 2017 7:18 pm

Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Med in 48 hours

June 27, 2017 6:01 pm

At least 97 migrants missing as boat sinks off Libya

April 13, 2017 7:34 pm

Migrants in Europe, facts and figures

March 19, 2017 1:16 pm

Keep out! Ten of world’s top walls

January 26, 2017 10:39 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.